Riyadh Metro reaches 100 million rider milestone in under nine months

Riyadh Metro’s Blue Line, which runs along the Olaya-Batha axis, has seen the highest ridership, with around 46.5 million passengers to date. The Red Line along King Abdullah Road follows with 17 million riders, while the Orange Line on Al Madinah Al Munawwarah road recorded 12 million. The remaining three lines have collectively served around 24.5 million passengers.

Since operations began, the metro has maintained a 99.78% on-time performance rate.

Some of the network’s busiest stations included Qasr Al Hokm, KAFD, stc, and the National Museum interchange stations, collectively accounting for over 29% of total ridership.

The Riyadh Metro is seamlessly integrated with an extensive bus network, including on-demand bus services and public transport parking facilities, offering a smooth and accessible journey for commuters from the moment they leave their homes to their final destinations.

The integrated system enhances mobility within the capital and provides diverse options for both residents and visitors alike, further reinforcing the role of public transport as a modern, urban, and sustainable choice.

