Tajikistan and S. Korea sign $6.5 mln protocol for digitalisation project

At the meeting, Minister Abdurahmonzoda Abdurahmon Safarali highlighted the steady development of bilateral relations and economic cooperation between Tajikistan and South Korea, noting that this has created a solid foundation for effective joint projects.

The document provides for the creation of a unified platform to monitor and evaluate strategic documents, as well as the digitalisation of coordination processes and effective planning for the placement of applicants in higher, secondary, and vocational education institutions,” the minister said.

KOICA Director General Kang Seoung Hun affirmed that the agency will dedicate all its resources and expertise to ensure successful implementation of the project.

Recall that, taking the floor at the awards ceremony for the winners of the Altyn Sapa, Paryz prizes and The Best Goods of Kazakhstan competition, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that digitalization and AI tools introduction can add from 14 to 20 billion US dollars to Kazakhstan’s GDP.