Digitalization and AI introduction can add from $14 to 20 billion to Kazakhstan’s GDP

The President said that due to rapid development of AI technologies, the global economy stands at the threshold of fundamental changes.

“According to experts, by 2030, artificial intelligence may add from 17 to 26 trillion US dollars to the global GDP, with the creation of 78 million jobs. For Kazakhstan, digitalization and AI tools introduction can add from 14 to 20 billion US dollars to Kazakhstan’s GDP. Such an estimate exists. Life will show how accurate it is,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State prioritized the need to create a comfortable digital ecosystem of business support.

He commended the launch of eGovBusiness platform, which contributed to increasing the availability of public services, with a total number of services exceeding 4.6 million this year, and paperwork reduced.

He stressed the need to integrate this platform with the Digital Business Map.

“Services provided by local executive bodies should be connected to this platform. These measures will allow entrepreneurs to get access to various types of services through a single platform. It will also provide comprehensive business consulting with the help of artificial intelligence. Such measures will enable to reduce administrative barriers, increase transparency and efficiency of state support measures," he noted.

Earlier, it was reported that this year, the volume of support for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) through the Baiterek Holding reached nearly 2 trillion tenge.