    Tajikistan and Qatar plan to develop green and renewable energy cooperation

    13:43, 12 June 2025

    Tajikistan and Qatar intend to expand cooperation in investment, green, and renewable energy sectors, Khovar report.

    Tajikistan and Qatar
    Photo credit: Khovar

    This agreement was reached on June 10 during a meeting between Zavki Zavkizoda, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, and Ahmad bin Muhammad Al-Sayed, State Minister for Foreign Trade of Qatar, held within the framework of the 4th International Investment Forum in Tashkent.

    Priority areas of cooperation include processing industries, especially agricultural and mining product processing, tourism, and logistics.

    As reported previously, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have discussed increasing trade turnover and air traffic issues.

    Tajikistan Qatar Central Asia Energy World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
