Tajikistan and Qatar plan to develop green and renewable energy cooperation

This agreement was reached on June 10 during a meeting between Zavki Zavkizoda, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, and Ahmad bin Muhammad Al-Sayed, State Minister for Foreign Trade of Qatar, held within the framework of the 4th International Investment Forum in Tashkent.

Priority areas of cooperation include processing industries, especially agricultural and mining product processing, tourism, and logistics.

As reported previously, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have discussed increasing trade turnover and air traffic issues.