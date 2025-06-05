Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan discuss increasing trade turnover and air traffic issues

The parties discussed the implementation of previously reached agreements between the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, as well as a number of pressing issues included in the agenda of Kyrgyz-Tajik cooperation.

The heads of government pointed out important events and activities which occurred in the history of Kyrgyz-Tajik relations. In particular, a historic agreement on the state border was signed. The leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on the junction of the state border, and the Khujand Declaration was adopted.

The parties emphasized the importance of such agreements, as they give new impetus to the history of relations between peoples and instill new hope for a bright future in the region, where peoples have long lived side by side.

In addition, the parties discussed issues of increasing the volume of trade between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as issues related to air traffic, noting that these areas will become an additional incentive for the development of tourism, business and cultural ties between the two peoples.

At the end of the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev and Kokhir Rasulzoda announced the beginning of an important stage in strengthening bilateral relations, expressed confidence in the further deepening of political, economic and cultural cooperation between the countries, and congratulated the peoples of the two states on the upcoming holiday of Kurman Ait.

As part of the working trip, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers will take part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS.

