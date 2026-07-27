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    Tajikistan and Pakistan discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

    06:15, 27 July 2026

    Tajikistan and Pakistan discussed strengthening further cooperation, Trend reports. 

    Tajikistan and Pakistan discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation
    Photo credit: press service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

    According to Tajikistan's MFA, this was discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held on July 24, 2026.

    The meeting took place on the sidelines of the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

    "During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on strengthening interaction between Tajikistan and Pakistan within regional and international organizations," the statement said.

    At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of the economy, trade, industry, and energy.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan-Tajikistan trade surges 1.4-fold in the first half of 2026. 

    World News Tajikistan Pakistan SCO Economy Trade Industry Energy
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