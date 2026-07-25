Kazakhstan-Tajikistan trade surges 1.4-fold in first half of 2026

Data released by Tajikistan’s Agency on Statistics showed that the country’s total foreign trade turnover amounted to 6.82 billion US dollars between January and June 2026, representing a 44.2 percent increase compared with the same period last year. During the reporting period, Tajikistan conducted trade with 124 countries, including 10 members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

China remained Tajikistan’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade increasing 1.5 times to 1.78 billion US dollars in the first six months of the year.

Russia ranked second, with total imports and exports reaching approximately 1.32 billion US dollars during the same period.

Kazakhstan secured third place among Tajikistan’s leading trading partners. Bilateral trade totaled 770 million US dollars, marking a 1.4-fold year-on-year increase.

According to the statistics agency, Tajikistan exported 57.2 million US dollars worth of goods to Kazakhstan while importing goods valued at more than 712.9 million US dollars.

Earlier, it was reported Tajikistan exports over 40 million US dollars in agricultural products in the first half of 2026.