Tajikistan and Oman explore joint medical projects

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to strengthen and expand cooperation between Tajikistan and Oman in the healthcare sector.

Particular attention was paid to developing cooperation between healthcare institutions of the two countries, exchanging professional experience, enhancing the skills of medical specialists, and expanding direct contacts between relevant institutions.

The parties also discussed the preparation of a bilateral healthcare cooperation document and the organization of official visits at the level of sectoral leadership.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties expressed readiness to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation, implement joint initiatives, and strengthen bilateral ties in the healthcare sector.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan had reported surge in witchcraft and fortune-telling cases in 2026.