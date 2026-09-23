Tajikistan and Lesotho establish diplomatic ties at UN General Assembly
On the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, met with Limpho Justice Tao, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Khovar reports.
The two sides exchanged views on enhancing both bilateral and multilateral relations. The ministers discussed avenues for developing and expanding cooperation across several key sectors, including trade, economy, industry, tourism, and water and energy resources.
Concluding the meeting, the foreign ministers signed a Joint Communique establishing formal diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kingdom of Lesotho.
Earlier, it was reported that the Asian Development Bank had supported Tajikistan health reforms with $43 million grant package.