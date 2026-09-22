ADB backs Tajikistan health reforms with $43 million grant package

The project aims to help the country develop a more integrated and resilient health system capable of preventing, detecting and responding to disease outbreaks, health risks linked to natural hazards and cross-border health threats.

It will also support primary health care reforms and establish integrated health and social protection services for survivors of violence against women and girls.

“The best way to respond to a health crisis is to be prepared before it happens,” said Ko Sakamoto, ADB Country Director for Tajikistan. “This project will help Tajikistan strengthen its defenses against future disease outbreaks while delivering better health services to the people who need them most.”

Under the project, disease monitoring will be strengthened at major border crossings, while public health laboratories will receive support to improve their capacity and efficiency. Digital and artificial intelligence tools will also be introduced to strengthen disease surveillance and emergency response.

The initiative will promote closer cooperation between the human and animal health sectors through the global One Health approach. It will also provide training for health workers on public health threats, natural hazard-related health risks and violence against women and girls.

Particular attention will be given to rural, remote and border areas, where the project is expected to improve access to health services and support earlier detection of diseases such as tuberculosis and HIV.

The initiative will also strengthen primary health care services to make them more resilient to weather-related shocks and more responsive to the needs of women and girls. Public awareness campaigns on infectious and zoonotic diseases will be supported, alongside improved risk communication for women and other vulnerable groups.

In addition, the project will expand services for survivors of violence against women and girls through five specialized integrated service centers across Tajikistan.

The financing includes a $28 million grant from ADB’s Asian Development Fund, along with $10.27 million in grant cofinancing from the Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Trust Fund.

A further $3 million will come from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific, financed by the Government of Japan through ADB, while the Green Climate Fund will provide $2 million.

According to ADB, the project is the first ADB-approved initiative under its Glaciers to Farms Program to receive Green Climate Fund financing.

Earlier, Qazinform reported ADB approved a $3 million grant to combat violence against women and children in Mongolia.