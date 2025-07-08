Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan plan to increase trade turnover to $500 mln

During the meeting, the current state and prospects of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

Both sides noted that Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are ready to develop and implement a roadmap to increase mutual trade and bring the volume of trade turnover up to 500 million dollars in the medium term.

The roadmap will include necessary measures related to export and import of goods of mutual interest, simplification of trade procedures, transportation and transit of goods, digitalization, e-commerce, use of economic and trade corridors.

The meeting was held within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov to Tajikistan.

As stated previously, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will pay a return state visit to Dushanbe on July 8-9 at the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.