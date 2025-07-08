Sadyr Zhaparov to pay state visit to Tajikistan

“As part of the state visit, bilateral talks with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon are planned, as well as meetings with the speakers of the two chambers of parliament and the country's prime minister.

It is expected that a Joint Statement of the heads of State of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will be adopted, as well as the signing of a number of bilateral documents.

In addition, the visit will include a Kyrgyz-Tajik economic and investment forum, as well as a concert "Eternal Friendship" with the participation of artists from the two countries," noted Sagynbek Abdumutalip.

As earlier reported, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan reaffirm their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.