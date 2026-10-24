Republic of Kazakhstan Day celebrated at diplomatic reception in Tajikistan

Kazakh Ambassador to Tajikistan Valikhan Turekhanov welcomed guests, including Tajik government officials, heads and members of diplomatic missions, representatives of international organizations, businesses, and media, as well as Kazakh nationals residing in Tajikistan.

The event opened with the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Photo credit: Madibek Janibekov/Qazinform

Addressing the reception, Ambassador Turekhanov recalled that the Declaration on the State Sovereignty of the Kazakh SSR was adopted on October 25, 1990, becoming a critical milestone toward Independence.

"For us, this day embodies the continuity of centuries-old Kazakh statehood, tracing its roots to the Turkic Khaganates, the Golden Horde, and the Kazakh Khanate," Valikhan Turekhanov said.

Highlighting Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development, the diplomat noted that the nation accounts for more than half of Central Asia's total GDP, with foreign direct investment exceeding $480 billion. He emphasized that Kazakhstan is launching a new investment cycle and strengthening its role as Eurasia's key transport and logistics hub, leveraging the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and the North–South Corridor.

Talking about foreign policy, the ambassador recalled that 468 nuclear tests were conducted on Kazakhstan territory, reinforcing the country's commitment to global nuclear non-proliferation. He added that this commitment is complemented by Astana's initiative to establish an International Agency for Biological Safety. Turekhanov also underscored that Central Asia remains a central foreign policy priority.

"We are convinced that Central Asia must become a region of cooperation rather than competition, and of connectivity rather than dividing lines," the ambassador said.

Turning to Kazakhstan-Tajikistan relations, Ambassador Valikhan Turekhanov highlighted that mutual trade surpassed $1 billion in the first eight months of 2026, marking a 34% increase year-on-year. Kazakhstan remains one of the major investors in Tajikistan’s economy, with investments exceeding $148 million.

"History made us neighbors, shared values bound us as brothers, economic ties turned us into reliable partners — and mutual trust rendered us allies," the diplomat stressed.

Photo credit: Madibek Janibekov/Qazinform

A cultural program highlighted the event, featuring an instrumental ensemble and young artists who showcased traditional Kazakh folk songs, dances, and national cuisine.

As written earlier, Kazakh students overseas launched a flash mob in honor of Republic Day.