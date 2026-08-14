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    Tajikistan and Japan expand cooperation in energy and water resources

    09:05, 14 August 2026

    Tajikistan and Japan are strengthening their partnership in the fields of energy and water resources, Qazinform News Agency cites Khovar.

    Tajikistan and Japan expand cooperation in energy and water resources
    Photo credit: Khovar

    Tajikistan’s Energy and Water Resources Minister Daler Juma met with Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Eri Arfia in Dushanbe.

    They focused on implementing major energy projects, including the construction of a new electrical substation in Dushanbe and the reconstruction of the Varzob-2 Hydropower Plant, and reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations in energy and water.

    The sides also highlighted expanding investment cooperation, attracting modern technologies and applying Japan’s advanced expertise to develop Tajikistan’s energy and water sectors.

    It was earlier reported, Tajikistan explored Kazakhstan’s advanced irrigation technologies.

    Tajikistan Central Asia Energy Japan Construction Asia
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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