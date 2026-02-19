Tajikistan and Iran explore direct investment cooperation

Chairman of Tajikistan’s State Committee on Investments Sulton Rahimzoda and Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Sayyid Muhammad Atabak took part in the meeting.

The session brought together government officials, entrepreneurs, and investors.

Those gathered focused on expanding cooperation in industry, investment, and trade, implementing joint projects in priority economic sectors, promoting Iranian direct investment in Tajikistan’s economy and strengthening dialogue between government agencies and the private sector to enhance practical economic cooperation.

