Tajikistan and Iran expand economic cooperation

It was announced during a meeting of the delegation of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Technical, Scientific, and Cultural Cooperation with Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector, as well as broader economic and cultural ties.

Tajik officials also met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, emphasizing the importance of friendly and multifaceted cooperation.

Tajikistan’s Energy and Water Resources Minister Daler Juma met with Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad to discuss supplies of diesel fuel, aviation fuel, and crude oil to Tajikistan, strengthening cooperation between Tajik and Iranian companies in the energy sector.

Talks with Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadeq addressed transport and logistics cooperation, efficient organization of cargo and oil product deliveries.

Meeting with Iran’s Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi focused on expanding bilateral energy cooperation.

Both sides reviewed progress on implementing the protocol from the May 2026 Joint Commission session in Dushanbe.

Officials expressed satisfaction with the growth of economic and trade ties and reaffirmed commitment to joint projects in priority sectors.

It was earlier reported, Tajikistan and Japan expand cooperation in energy and water resources.