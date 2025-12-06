EN
    Tajikistan and Finland eye issues of regional cooperation

    04:53, 6 December 2025

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin held talks with his counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen on the margins of the meeting of the Council of the OCSE Foreign Ministers in Vienna this week, Khovar reports.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    The meeting focused on bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Finland, as well as issues of regional cooperation and other topics of mutual interest, including the situation in Afghanistan and ensuring security with the OSCE area.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Uzbekistan and Finland had signed a substantial package of bilateral documents.

