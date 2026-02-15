Tajikistan, AIIB discuss prospects for expanding cooperation

The Head of State congratulated Ms. Zou Jiayi on her election to this high office and warmly welcomed her first visit to Tajikistan.

During the conversation, President Emomali Rahmon commended the current level of cooperation and the Bank’s contribution to the implementation of the country’s priority socioeconomic development objectives, expressing sincere appreciation to its leadership for continued support.

It was emphasized that the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank remains one of Tajikistan’s key partners in advancing modern infrastructure development and promoting the agenda of sustainable and green growth.

Particular attention was devoted to the implementation of priority investment initiatives, including the construction of the Roghun HPP and the continued reconstruction of the Norak HPP. Prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, transport and urban infrastructure, water resources management, climate change adaptation, as well as digitalization and energy efficiency were also discussed. The importance of mobilizing long-term financing, improving project implementation mechanisms, and strengthening institutional capacity was underscored.

Reaffirming their commitment to deepening long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation, the parties expressed confidence that the understandings reached would provide renewed impetus to the further development of the strategic partnership between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Earlier, it was reported AIIB financing for Uzbekistan hits one billion US dollars in 2025.