EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tajikistan and European Investment Bank sign a memorandum

    12:44, 5 April 2025

    On April 4, 2025, in Samarkand, on the sidelines of the Central Asia and the European Union Summit, a Memorandum on financing for promoting development in the field of transport within the framework of the development of sustainable transport links between Europe and Central Asia was signed between the Republic of Tajikistan and the European Investment Bank, Khovar reports.

    Tajikistan and European Investment Bank sign a memorandum
    Phоtо credit: Khovar

    The document was signed on behalf of the Republic of Tajikistan by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and on behalf of the European Investment Bank by the Vice President of the Bank Kyriacos Kakouris.

    It was previously reported that the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan signed a Protocol and exchanged instruments of ratification, officially bringing into force the Treaty on Allied Relations between the two countries.

    Tajikistan Europe EU Central Asia World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All