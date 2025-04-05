Tajikistan and European Investment Bank sign a memorandum
On April 4, 2025, in Samarkand, on the sidelines of the Central Asia and the European Union Summit, a Memorandum on financing for promoting development in the field of transport within the framework of the development of sustainable transport links between Europe and Central Asia was signed between the Republic of Tajikistan and the European Investment Bank, Khovar reports.
The document was signed on behalf of the Republic of Tajikistan by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and on behalf of the European Investment Bank by the Vice President of the Bank Kyriacos Kakouris.
It was previously reported that the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan signed a Protocol and exchanged instruments of ratification, officially bringing into force the Treaty on Allied Relations between the two countries.