Allied Relations Treaty between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan enters into force
22:16, 31 March 2025
Following bilateral talks, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, the foreign ministers of both countries signed a Protocol and exchanged instruments of ratification, officially bringing into force the Treaty on Allied Relations between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, UzA reports.
The treaty was initially signed during a high-level bilateral summit held on April 18 last year in the city of Dushanbe.
The document takes effect from the date of the exchange of ratification instruments.
Earlier it was reported that the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan had signed the Treaty on junction point of state borders.