EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tajikistan and China strengthen cooperation in energy and water

    14:04, 21 January 2026

    Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma met with China’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, Guo Zhijun to discuss priority areas of bilateral cooperation, Khovar reports.

    Tajikistan and China strengthen cooperation in energy and water
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The talks focused on expanding collaboration in the energy and water sectors, advancing joint projects, attracting investment, and drawing on China’s technical expertise.

    The sides highlighted that China remains one of Tajikistan’s key strategic partners. In recent years, ties between the two countries have grown steadily, built on mutual trust, respect, and shared interests.

    Earlier, it was reported that a 400MW solar power plant is set to boost green energy capacities of Tajikistan.

    Tajikistan China Water resources Energy Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All