Tajikistan and China strengthen cooperation in energy and water
14:04, 21 January 2026
Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma met with China’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, Guo Zhijun to discuss priority areas of bilateral cooperation, Khovar reports.
The talks focused on expanding collaboration in the energy and water sectors, advancing joint projects, attracting investment, and drawing on China’s technical expertise.
The sides highlighted that China remains one of Tajikistan’s key strategic partners. In recent years, ties between the two countries have grown steadily, built on mutual trust, respect, and shared interests.
Earlier, it was reported that a 400MW solar power plant is set to boost green energy capacities of Tajikistan.