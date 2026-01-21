Tajikistan and China strengthen cooperation in energy and water

The talks focused on expanding collaboration in the energy and water sectors, advancing joint projects, attracting investment, and drawing on China’s technical expertise.

The sides highlighted that China remains one of Tajikistan’s key strategic partners. In recent years, ties between the two countries have grown steadily, built on mutual trust, respect, and shared interests.

Earlier, it was reported that a 400MW solar power plant is set to boost green energy capacities of Tajikistan.