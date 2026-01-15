400 MW solar power plant to boost green energy capacities of Tajikistan

According to the Ministry’s press service, the meeting was held as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, held between January 11 and 15 in the UAE.

The parties focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of renewable energy. Both sides emphasized that the project will increase Tajikistan’s green energy production capacity, diversify national energy sources and strengthen the stability of the country’s energy system.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Safarzoda reaffirmed Tajikistan’s readiness to create favorable investment conditions and provide full support for renewable energy projects.

To note, Tajikistan set to develop its first 500 MW solar energy project.