Tajikistan and China step up bilateral cooperation in science and education

At the meeting, the sides discussed ways to strengthen scientific and educational cooperation and explored prospects for implementing 2+2 program, academic student exchanges, and training of Master’s students.

The sides expressed readiness to further develop bilateral partnership and sign agreements.

Founded in 1958 and locate in Jilin Province in China, Jilin Normal University is one of the leading higher education institutions in the field of pedagogical sciences.

The visit marked an important step in strengthening scientific and cultural ties between Tajikistan and China.

As reported earlier, Tajikistan is expected to host the Chinese Culture Days.