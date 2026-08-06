Tajikistan and Belarus to develop transport and logistics roadmap

According to Tajikistan’s Transport Ministry, Deputy Minister of Transport of Tajikistan Shoista Saidmurodzoda and Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus Sergey Matsukov focused on these issues during the regular meeting of the intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Brest.

They agreed on the exchange of experience in transport digitalization, development of modern transport management platforms, expansion of logistics infrastructure in line with international standards.

The sides also agreed to introduce an electronic system for exchanging international road transport permits.

The implementation of this mechanism will ensure transparency in issuance and use of permits, reduce administrative procedures and human factor influence, strengthen state control and align with international digitalization standards.

Earlier, it was reported Tajikistan and ADB advance plans to modernize key border crossings.