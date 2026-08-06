Tajikistan, ADB advance plans to modernize key border crossings

The discussions took place during a virtual meeting between First Deputy Head of the Customs Service Azim Tursunzoda and ADB representatives, focusing on the implementation of reconstruction and modernization projects at strategic border checkpoints.

During the meeting, ADB representatives commended their cooperation with Tajikistan's Customs Service and announced that ADB specialist Ari Kalliokoski will oversee further coordination of the reconstruction project at the Fotehobod-Oybek border crossing.

The two sides identified the Fotehobod-Oybek, Sarazm, and Navbunyod border crossings as priority infrastructure projects under ADB's regional development program. According to the participants, rising international freight traffic has underscored the need to expand border infrastructure and enhance the capacity of border checkpoints.

ADB representatives noted that the projects are being implemented under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, with around 400 million US dollars in financing expected to be mobilized over the next eight years.

Tursunzoda highlighted the close cooperation between the customs authorities of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, noting that the two countries hold regular working meetings to improve operations at the Fotehobod-Oybek border crossing and reduce customs clearance times.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing customs reforms in Tajikistan, including the introduction of the One Stop Border Post system, the digitalization of customs procedures and the implementation of the ASYCUDA customs management system.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation, advancing border modernization projects and attracting regional financing to strengthen customs infrastructure.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Tajikistan and the IMF explore human capital development and stronger economic cooperation.