Tajikistan and Belarus eye stronger cooperation in AI, e-government

The talks took place on the sidelines of the Fifth Meeting of Ministers responsible for ICT development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.

The sides reviewed the implementation of national digitalization strategies, the development of artificial intelligence, modernization of digital infrastructure and the expansion of e-government services.

They also focused on building a sustainable innovation ecosystem, supporting startups and establishing joint technology centers and digital cooperation platforms. Cybersecurity, human capital development, and digital literacy were identified as priority areas.

The officials reaffirmed their commitment to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, sharing best practices, and advancing joint initiatives in the digital economy and innovation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Belarusian counterpart, President Alexander Lukashenko, spoke on the phone on Wednesday