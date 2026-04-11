Tajikistan and ADB strengthen investment cooperation

The talks focused on attracting investment and advancing joint projects in priority sectors, including agriculture, food security, environmental protection, and sustainable use of natural resources.

Both sides also exchanged views on socio-economic development in mountainous regions, improvements to local infrastructure, and initiatives aimed at raising living standards.

Officials emphasized that closer collaboration with ADB would help strengthen Tajikistan’s economic potential and support the country’s path toward sustainable development.

Recall that, ADB forecasts Kazakhstan’s 2026 GDP growth at 4.8%.