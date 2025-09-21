The top ten safest countries include Singapore (98%), Tajikistan (95%), China (94%), Oman (94%), Saudi Arabia (93%), Kuwait (91%), Norway (91%), Bahrain (90%), and the UAE (90%).

This achievement reflects the successful policies of President Emomali Rahmon, under whom Tajikistan has become a country of peace, stability, and social trust. The nation’s calm cities and villages, combined with traditional Tajik hospitality, are now recognized as key societal values on the international stage.

Repeatedly appearing in the global top ten, Tajikistan’s ranking highlights the international community’s appreciation for its efforts in maintaining security, protecting citizens’ rights, and strengthening public order, while enhancing the country’s positive influence worldwide.

Earlier, it was reported that Singapore topped global safety ranking for 12th time since 2006.