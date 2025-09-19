Singapore tops global safety ranking for 12th time since 2006

In 2024, 98 percent of Singaporeans said they felt safe walking alone at night, one of the highest figures Gallup has recorded globally. The report highlighted Singapore's consistent performance in terms of the general sense of safety among its residents.

The survey also showed similar levels of perceived safety between genders: 98 percent of men and 97 percent of women reported feeling safe in 2024.

The report attributed the results to factors such as low crime rates, effective law enforcement, and strong public order.

As written before, Singapore tops, France ranks last among EU states in TIMSS 2023 global assessment.