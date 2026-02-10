EN
    AIIB financing for Uzbekistan hits $1bn in 2025

    19:15, 10 February 2026

    The volume of financing between Uzbekistan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) exceeded $1 billion in 2025, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

    Photo credit: The Office of the President of Uzbekistan

    The figure was announced during a meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and an AIIB delegation led by its President Zou Jiayi.

    During the talks, Mirziyoyev called for expanding cooperation in key priority areas, including private sector support, women’s and youth entrepreneurship, the preparation and promotion of public-private partnership projects, poverty reduction programs, renewable energy development, energy efficiency, water supply, and social sector initiatives.

    The meeting also highlighted the importance of AIIB’s active involvement in large-scale infrastructure projects of regional significance.

    Uzbekistan’s portfolio of joint projects with the AIIB has now surpassed $7 billion. The country remains the bank’s largest partner in Central Asia, accounting for 51 percent of AIIB operations in the region. Globally, Uzbekistan ranks sixth in the AIIB’s overall operational portfolio.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and AIIB signed a Framework Partnership Agreement to facilitate sustainable economic growth, regional cooperation.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
