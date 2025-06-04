Tajik women inventors earn high recognition at international exhibition in Seoul

The exposition featured 445 inventions by women from 15 countries. Tajikistan was represented by 10 women inventors, three of whom participated in person, while the remaining seven presented their work remotely.

As a result, Tajikistan’s female inventors earned five gold, two silver, and three bronze medals at the international exhibition.

In addition, three participants received “Special Awards” from other countries in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

It is noteworthy that since 2012, Tajik women and girls have won a total of 79 medals at KIWIE — including 31 gold, 27 silver, and 21 bronze medals, demonstrating the country’s growing contribution to global innovation led by women.

