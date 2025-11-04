Tajik universities eye integrating advanced British practices into higher education system

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in the field of quality assurance in education, harmonizing educational standards, studying advanced British practices, and integrating them into the higher education system of Tajikistan.

Executive Director for Business Development and Talent Acquisition Nick Bailey of QAA attended the meeting with the accompanying delegation.

Bailey emphasized the growing importance of educational and scientific cooperation between Dushanbe and London and expressed QAA’s readiness to support joint initiatives in the field of higher education quality assurance.

The QAA is an independent body responsible for expert evaluation of higher education quality in the UK. Its primary mission is to maintain and enhance the quality of teaching and learning in higher education institutions both domestically and internationally.

