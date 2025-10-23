Chinese company interested in constructing solar and wind power plants in Tajikistan

A meeting in Dushanbe between Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma and Chairman of the Board of China’s Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. Wu Lei focused on this and other issues.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on establishing mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in the development of renewable energy sources. The Chinese delegation was presented with an overview of investment opportunities and key directions in Tajikistan’s energy sector.

The Chinese company displayed interest in collaborating on projects such as the construction of solar and wind power plants, high-voltage transmission lines, waste-to-energy power stations, and the establishment of a joint venture for manufacturing electromechanical equipment.

