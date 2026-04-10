Tajik Transport Digital Center secures IT Park Resident Status

Director Sukhrob Yakubzoda said the new status enables the center to benefit from tax incentives and other forms of state support.

Under Tajikistan’s Tax Code, IT Park residents are exempt from most taxes, except for a 6% personal income tax and a 1% social tax. Imports of innovative equipment used by the center within the IT Park are also exempt from value-added tax and customs duties.

Residents are granted access to IT Park facilities, including internet services and co-working spaces, as well as opportunities to collaborate with other tenants.

The Center for Digitalization of Transport Sector was officially launched in October 2024 by President Emomali Rahmon and Dushanbe Mayor Rustami Emomali during a visit to the Ministry of Transport. It was established to advance the digitalization of the country’s road and transport sector.

Its core functions include deploying digital traffic management systems, including in remote areas; equipping road maintenance equipment with GPS tracking; improving route planning and vehicle monitoring; collecting road asset data for passportization; digitizing permit applications and international transport documentation; and preventing the movement of overweight vehicles using dynamic weighing systems.

The IT Park in Dushanbe, the country’s first, was inaugurated on April 7, 2025, as a special zone to support technology companies, startups and IT projects.

On Feb. 28, 2026, the government approved the Medium-Term Program for the Development of the Digital Economy for 2026–2030.

By presidential decree No. 911 dated Jan. 8, 2025, Tajikistan designated 2025–2030 as the “Years of Digital Economy Development and Innovation.”

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan is set to launch 500 MW solar initiative to boost renewable energy transition.