Tajik President signs cooperation agreement for CA development in 21st century

As part of the visit, Minister Nurtleu was received by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

During the meeting, the President of Tajikistan noted with satisfaction progressive development of the Kazakh-Tajik relations and underscored the importance of further expansion of multifaceted cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. President Rahmon expressed his high appreciation for the constructive initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at deepening regional cooperation.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In turn, Minister Nurtleu conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President Tokayev to the Leader of Tajikistan and briefed him on the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels.

The sides noted that both countries consistently advocate for the consolidation and unity of the Central Asian region, building balanced and predictable relations with neighboring states. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan and Tajikistan invariably prioritize common regional interests in their foreign policy agendas.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

A key outcome of the meeting was the signing by President Rahmon of the Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century. This landmark event marked a new stage in regional cooperation and sustainable development.

The implementation of the Treaty’s provisions is expected to provide a powerful impetus for strengthening mutually beneficial and comprehensive regional partnership.

Earlier it was reported that Majilis Speaker Koshanov, Chairman of the Majlisi Milli of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali met in Astana. The meeting fostered discussions on prospects for further enhancing and promoting interparliamentary ties, highlighting interaction within multilateral platforms and groups of friendship.