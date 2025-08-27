Kazakh Majilis Speaker, Tajik Majlisi Milli Chair meet in Astana

Welcoming the Tajik parliamentary delegation, Majilis Speaker Koshanov congratulated his colleagues on the success of the parliament elections as well as Rustam Emomali on his re-election as Chairman of the Majlisi Milli of the Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan.

The meeting fostered discussions on prospects for further enhancing and promoting interparliamentary ties, highlighting interaction within multilateral platforms and groups of friendship as well as identifying a range of issues for deepening experience-sharing in the legislative sphere.

During the talks, focused on prospects in digital innovations, Koshanov expressed the readiness of Majilis deputies for the exchange of experience in this field. The Kazakh Majilis Speaker stressed Kazakhstan is among the leading countries in the UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI), occupying the 24th spot. Over 90% of public services in the country are available online, and the Majilis is working actively over the drafts of the law on artificial intelligence and the Digital Code, he said.

The Tajik parliamentarians also expressed their keenness on social reforms in Kazakhstan. In this context, Koshanov briefed his colleagues on the law on the status of teachers the country adopted in 2019.

In turn, Rustam Emomali thanked the Kazakhstani side for a warm welcome, noting the special role interparliamentary cooperation plays in today’s world.

Photo credit: Majilis

The Tajik Majlisi Milli Chair also pointed out great prospects to boost cooperation between both nations in trade-economic interaction, investment, innovation, agriculture and culture.

In conclusion, the sides expressed confidence that the visit will be another step toward strengthening relations between the two countries and peoples.

Earlier, it was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Tuesday held a meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali, focusing on prospects of the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership and alliance in the context of promoting interparliamentary ties.