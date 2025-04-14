Tajik President Rahmon receives World Bank representatives

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects for cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the current level of cooperation with the World Bank and stressed the particular importance of continuing the effective partnership with it, given the current conditions of increasing negative external factors on the economy of Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed topical issues related to the expansion of production and export of clean energy from renewable sources in Tajikistan and, in this context, the development of a “green” economy. At the same time, the World Bank’s commitment to supporting Tajikistan’s initiatives within the framework of the global climate change agenda was highlighted.

During the conversation, issues related to other aspects of Tajikistan’s socio-economic development, the resilience of its economy to modern risks and challenges, as well as attracting grant and concessional funds from development partners for the implementation of the country’s priority projects were discussed.

It was stated that the World Bank, as a reliable partner, will continue to contribute to the implementation of further plans of the Government of Tajikistan in the direction of ensuring sustainable development.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and the European Investment Bank have signed a memorandum on financing for promoting development in the field of transport on the sidelines of the CA-EU Summit in Samarkand.