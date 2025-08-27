Tajik President provides houses for earthquake-affected residents of Rasht district

The working trip of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, to the Rasht district began with the provision of housing to earthquake-affected residents in the Navbunyod neighborhood of the Hijborak rural community.

As reported, the earthquake of April 13, 2025 caused significant material damage to residents of the villages of Askalon and Hijborak. This natural disaster led to the complete destruction of 34 residential buildings, partial damage to 116 houses and 59 auxiliary buildings and structures.

By direct instruction of the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, an emergency working group was established to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake, relocate residents to safer places, provide them with temporary housing, household items, food, and build new residential buildings.

In a short period of time, under the patriotic policy of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, to provide housing for residents affected by the earthquake, a new residential neighborhood similar to a town was built in one of the most suitable and beautiful areas of the Hijborak rural community.

The newly built neighborhood was built on an area of 4.5 hectares and consists of four streets and 38 residential buildings. The houses are built on an area of 8.1 acres of the land with a beautiful and modern design, consist of four living rooms, kitchen, and other auxiliary facilities, and are equipped with all household appliances.

To provide the neighborhood with the necessary infrastructure, the houses are provided with clean drinking water and tap water for the use of backyard plots, electricity, high-speed internet, home telephones, and more than 350 domestic and international channels, and about two kilometers of local roads are paved and the surrounding area is greened.

At the same time, a preschool educational institution, a medical center and a training ground have been built in the neighborhood.

During the conversation, it was noted that a resident of the newly built neighborhood, Rahmon Qulonov, has been a teacher for 40 years, and his four children have also become teachers, and today they are engaged in the education and upbringing of the younger generation in different regions of the country.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, paid attention to this issue and expressed gratitude to Rahmon Qulonov for his many years of teaching work and the upbringing and education of his children in this field.

During the presentation of new residential buildings, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the architectural design of the buildings, the quality of construction work and the living conditions provided, emphasizing that ensuring the peaceful life of citizens is a priority of the policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

In Rasht district, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, was accompanied by the Chairman of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Faizali Idizoda, and the heads of relevant ministries and agencies.

