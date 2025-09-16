Tajik President meets with Emir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon expressed with satisfaction that relations between Tajikistan and Qatar are constantly developing, taking into account common interests and based on the principles of friendship and brotherhood.

The successful results of the official and working visits of the highest level between Tajikistan and Qatar last year and the meetings and agreements reached were emphasized.

In the international arena, further strengthening of political ties between the countries was considered necessary.

The expansion of trade, economic and investment ties, further development of cooperation in the fields of energy, transport and communications, industry, mining and processing of minerals, and agriculture were considered beneficial for both sides.

Great attention was also paid to the continuous enhancement of cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education, and tourism.

An exchange of views took place on bilateral relations within the framework of international and regional organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other multilateral structures.

A frank and comprehensive exchange also took place on the development of the situation in the region in the wake of the military strikes on friendly Qatar.

