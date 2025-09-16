Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to expand economic partnership

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Parliament, the sides discussed issues of expanding political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the republics, and strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Kyrgyz Speaker emphasized that the border issue was resolved thanks to the political will of the heads of the two states. This step, of course, affected stability not only in the two neighboring countries, but also in the region as a whole. We need to further expand our partnership in all areas, especially in the economic sphere. If we manage to achieve our goal to increase the volume of trade to 500 million US dollars, this will contribute to the development of the two countries. Kyrgyzstan, as a gateway to the Eurasian Economic Union, is ready to assist Tajikistan in entering a large market, the head of the parliament added.

In turn, Emomali Rahmon said that Tajikistan attaches particular importance to the development of established historical ties and is interested in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in all areas. He noted that the development of trade and economic ties is a requirement of the times and emphasized the need to carry out effective work in this area. In addition, he stated that interparliamentary dialogue is the basis of partnership. I am confident that your official visit will give impetus to Kyrgyz-Tajik relations, Emomali Rahmon said.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties and the joint implementation of environmental initiatives.

