Tajik President highlights Kazakhstan’s growing international standing

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon thanked the Head of State for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, and expressed his gratitude for receiving a high state award – the Order of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi.

I believe that such high recognition of my modest contribution to the development of Tajik-Kazakh relations reflects the merits not only of me personally, but also of the entire people of my country. Every visit to fraternal Kazakhstan leaves us with new, vivid memories. We are pleased by friendly Kazakhstan’s significant achievements in the country’s socioeconomic development and in strengthening its standing in the international arena, said the Tajik President.

He said Tajikistan highly values the reforms of recent years aimed at creating a solid foundation for Kazakhstan’s continued harmonious advancement along the path of progress and prosperity.

Today’s talks took place in the spirit of constructive political dialogue, in an atmosphere of trust and mutual understanding. We held substantive discussions on a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda. The Joint Statement adopted following the talks sets out the main directions for the further development of our cooperation, stated Rahmon.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan backed Tajikistan’s bid for a non-permanent UN Security Council seat.