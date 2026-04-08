Tajik, Oxford officials explore academic exchange and language training programs

The talks focused on improving the skills of teachers and students of the Persian language, as well as broadening educational collaboration between the two institutions.

The sides also discussed opportunities for Oxford students to participate in internships aimed at improving their communication skills in Tajik and Persian, along with the organization of summer and winter schools at the Tajik university.

At the end of the meeting, representatives of Oxford University were presented with an English-language edition of President Emomali Rahmon’s book, Language of the Nation—Being of the Nation.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and India had pledged continued dialogue on bilateral ties.