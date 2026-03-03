Tajik ministry announces strategic AI alliance for financial sector

According to the Tajik Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, through this alliance, banks, fintech firms, and financial infrastructure providers will gain access to Cognition’s autonomous software development platforms – Devin and Windsurf – alongside Zypl’s zypILucid platform, which features the zGAN data generator.

The partnership aims to accelerate the transition of AI models from pilot projects to full-scale deployment, ensuring data privacy, regulatory compliance, and auditability from day one. By combining autonomous code generation, privacy-preserving synthetic data, and advanced model governance tools, the companies intend to cut the time to production from several months to just weeks.

