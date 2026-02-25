Ethiopia accelerates digital transformation with new artificial intelligence platform

The platform seeks to equip young people with practical skills in artificial intelligence, transform academic research into innovative projects, and support creative ideas so that they can be developed into scalable and sustainable technological solutions, TV BRICS reports, citing ENA.

To achieve this goal, the centre combines advanced infrastructure, specialised workstations, industry-standard tools and structured training programmes. It is designed to provide comprehensive support across the entire innovation cycle – from idea generation and software development to prototyping and start-up creation.

During the launch ceremony, Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh emphasised that this initiative marks the beginning of a new chapter in the country's technological development. According to him, the project symbolises Ethiopia's transition from being merely a consumer of technology to becoming a producer, an active participant and a direct contributor to the development of the digital economy.

He added that the platform aligns with the national strategy, "Digital Ethiopia 2030," and the ongoing economic reform program. Tiruneh also stressed that in the 21st century, the concept of sovereignty is undergoing a profound transformation. It is no longer limited to territorial boundaries but increasingly encompasses the sphere of data, algorithm development and control over computing power.

