Tajik, Italian doctors perform complex heart surgeries in Dushanbe

The surgeries included procedures to correct congenial heart defects, according to the Tajik Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population.

Italian cardiac surgeon Vitaly Pak also led training sessions for Tajik doctors, introducing new surgical techniques and treatments for heart disease while sharing his professional expertise.

Abdusodik Abdujabborov, chief specialist at the Ministry of Health, noted that Tajikistan plans to further strengthen cooperation between the Republican Scientific Center for Cardiovascular Surgery and the Massa hospital in the future.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had performed its first robotic heart surgery.