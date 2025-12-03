Tajik Foreign Ministry eyes cooperation with IWMI

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on expanding cooperation with the IWMI in the fields of water resource management and climate, as well as on the implementation of regional projects.

Additionally, the minister spoke about preparations for the 4th High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028,” which is scheduled to take place in May 2026 in Dushanbe, and invited the IWMI to cooperate in the preparation and organization of this high-level event.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are strengthening cooperation in water management.