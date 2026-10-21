Tajik capital orders solar panel installation at all enterprises

The directive was issued by Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali. Relevant departments have been instructed to ensure that solar panels are installed at all businesses across the city, regardless of ownership structure.

Earlier, the city authorities made solar panel installations mandatory for all new high-rise residential buildings, universities and educational institutions. Since April 2024, a total of 1,530 such projects have undergone expert review.

Solar power development is also progressing nationwide. The government has signed an investment agreement to build two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 500 MW. The facilities are planned for the Asht district of Sughd region and the Jayhun district of Khatlon region.

Under Tajikistan’s Green Economy Development Strategy for 2023-2037, the government aims to increase renewable energy capacity to 10,000 MW and transition entirely to zero-emission electricity generation by 2037.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Tajikistan called for stronger security, economic cooperation within the SCO.