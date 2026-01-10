EN
    Tajik ambassador meets governor of Ankara

    15:24, 10 January 2026

    This week, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Türkiye, Sodik Imomi, held a meeting with the Governor of Ankara, Vasip Sahin, Khovar reports.

    Phоtо credit: Khovar

    According to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides discussed key issues of cooperation and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations between the cities of Dushanbe and Ankara.

    Earlier, it was reported that Dushanbe hosted talks on Tajikistan-Germany bilateral cooperation.

    Tajikistan Turkey Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
