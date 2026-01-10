Tajik ambassador meets governor of Ankara
15:24, 10 January 2026
This week, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Türkiye, Sodik Imomi, held a meeting with the Governor of Ankara, Vasip Sahin, Khovar reports.
According to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides discussed key issues of cooperation and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations between the cities of Dushanbe and Ankara.
