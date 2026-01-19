Tajik Ambassador, Egypt’s Deputy FM eye strengthening cooperation
13:51, 19 January 2026
Parviz Mirzazoda, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to the Arab Republic of Egypt, held a meeting with the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Secretary-General of the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development, Nermin al-Zawahiri, Khovar reports.
The two sides exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields, including expanding the number of professional development courses for specialists from different sectors in Tajikistan.
