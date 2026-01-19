EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tajik Ambassador, Egypt’s Deputy FM eye strengthening cooperation

    13:51, 19 January 2026

    Parviz Mirzazoda, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to the Arab Republic of Egypt, held a meeting with the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Secretary-General of the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development, Nermin al-Zawahiri, Khovar reports.

    Tajik Ambassador, Egypt’s Deputy FM eye strengthening cooperation
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The two sides exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields, including expanding the number of professional development courses for specialists from different sectors in Tajikistan.

    Earlier, it was reported that the EU will strengthen cooperation with Tajikistan in energy and water resources.

    Tajikistan Egypt Foreign policy Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All