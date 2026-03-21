Tai Chi Day marks March 21 worldwide

The art of Taijiquan originated in ancient China and has a history of nearly 400 years. The practice is based on traditional Chinese philosophy and health concepts, including the balance of yin and yang and the harmony between humans and nature. In December 2020, Taijiquan was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.



"The ethics offered by Taijiquan are highly compatible with UNESCO’s mandate, which states, 'It is in the minds of men that the defences of peace must be constructed,' and the International Charter of Physical Education, Physical Activity and Sport," the organisation’s documents note.



Taijiquan embodies the principles of balance, the pursuit of peace, harmonious coexistence and mutual respect. It is a form of exercise characterised by gentle and flowing movements. It can be practised individually, in pairs or in groups.



Scientific studies confirm that long-term practice improves cardiovascular function, increases flexibility, reduces stress, strengthens the immune system and enhances sleep quality. Taijiquan is accessible to everyone and can be practised in various conditions, regardless of gender, age or physical fitness.



For example, the Society for the Study of Traditional Taijiquan was established in Russia last year.



Practicing this type of martial arts is widespread in more than 180 countries. It can be seen in parks, public squares and major sporting events, including the World Games, the Universiade and the Asian Games. In January 2020, the International Olympic Committee included Taijiquan in the programme of the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, as part of wushu competitions.



The date of 21 March is symbolic. It coincides with the spring equinox, when day and night are equal in length. In the Chinese calendar, it is part of the 24 solar terms – a system of timekeeping and traditions developed through observation of the Sun's annual movement – which is also included in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.





